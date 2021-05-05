“The Latehomecomer, a Hmong family memoir” by Minnesota author Kao Kalia Yang, will take center stage for the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley 2021.
The annual one book, one community program presented by ArtReach St. Croix encourages St. Croix Valley residents to read a common book and then join together — either virtually or in-person — for events inspired by the themes of the book, according to a press release from ArtReach St. Croix.
“Our rich array of events would not be possible without the many program partners we work with every year like the Stillwater Public Library, Valley Bookseller and St. Croix Festival Theatre.” Heather Rutledge, ArtReach St. Croix executive director, said in the release. “This year we also have the privilege of working with members of the Twin Cities’ Hmong community to bring a wide array of culturally-relevant events to the St. Croix Valley,”
The month of events begins with the NEA Big Read Kick-off and Exhibition Opening May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, 224 Fourth St. N. The free event will allow guests to view two concurrent exhibitions in the gallery space: “Go On,” curated by Sai Chang and Ashaley Yang will feature vintage and contemporary Hmong fashion, while “Go Within,” will feature the illustrators Xee Reiter and Billy Thao who each brought one of Kao Kalia Yang’s children’s books to life. Guests will be able to pick-up boxed meals from the kitchen of Twin Cities chef Yia Vang. Pre-registration and pre-ordering of the boxed meals is required.
Author Kao Kalia Yang and her father Bee Yang will be in the Valley for the culminating event, “Voices of Father and Daughter Together,” on June 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Carpenter Nature Center’s River Bluff Pavilion near Hastings.
The outdoor event, which will also be available online, will be an evening Hmong storytelling, “kwv txiaj” — song poetry and poignant accounts from “The Latehomecomer,” a memoir of the Hmong refugee story from fleeing the mountains of Laos, through the camps of Thailand to new struggles in the United States. Registration is required for this free event.
On June 14, “Literature to Life,” a new one-woman stage adaptation of “The Latehomecomer” will be presented virtually by St. Croix Festival Theatre and feature Twin Cities’ actress Gaosong Heu.
Additional events include virtual craft classes presented by the Marine Mills Folk School that will focus on Hmong embroidery and plastic yarn weaving, a Hmong cooking class with Chef Yia Vang with Cooks of Crocus Hill, family-focused “book hikes” at several regional libraries, socially-distanced outdoor book discussions, and virtual guest speakers.
A full list of events and registration information can be found online at www.artreachstcroix.org/bigread/
About the event
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is presented by ArtReach St. Croix in conjunction with core program partners including Valley Bookseller, Marine Mills Folk School, Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Stillwater Public Library and other library branches located between St. Croix Falls, Wisonsin, and Hastings, Minnesota.
About ArtReach St. Croix
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley.
The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
