With COVID-19 cancelling most large gatherings around the country, ArtReach St. Croix announced that it is “reimagining” the Big Read in the St. Croix Valley.
A mini-Big Read has been scheduled for late August, and will feature several events tied to themes found in this year’s Big Read, “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
ArtReach St. Croix will open an exhibit in August titled “Specimens: art, science and the human condition.” This exhibit will bring together the work of ceramic sculptor Jenn Angell and the embroidered botanical illustrations of Karen Gustafson.
Angell, a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, said that her ceramic pieces are self-reflective and preserve emotions and traumas the way a scientist preserves a specimen. The ceramic works are primarily constructed with slabs and coils with sculptural elements added on.
“Clay remembers,” Angell said. “It gets stretched, pushed, pulled and scarred. My work is about the heavier side of the human condition and how things manifest and are contained in the physical body.”
The floating botanical illustrations of Gustafson weaves together an interest in art, science, textiles, plants, food and health. Her work harkens back to an era of documentation and observation before mass spectrometers and DNA sequencing that are used today.
Gustafson has a MFA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a BFA from the University of Minnesota.
“I use thread, translucent organza, and a sewing machine to create ethereal plant portraits,” Gustafson said. “Floating away from the wall, they cast a secondary shadow drawing.”
Also slated for August is the touring art exhibit from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station.
The traveling exhibition, which examines science and nature from an artist’s perspective, includes work from Artist at Pine Needles alumni and a St. Croix River gunpowder mapping project by former Research Station fellow, Hailey Sauer. The exhibit will be touring area libraries in late August.
Also in the works for late August are staged readings of “Silent Sky,” the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, at Festival Theatre. Written as a drama for the stage, Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.
The drama is written by award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, who has been the most produced living playwright for several years. She has received national praise and awards, including winning the Berrilla Kerr Award for American Theatre, Global Age Project, Young Playwright’s Award, Eric Bentley New Play Award and Essential Theatre Prize.
Nationally renowned author Shawn Otto will also be visiting the St. Croix Valley to speak about his book “The War on Science.” Otto’s provocative book investigates the historical, social, philosophical, political and emotional reasons for why and how evidence-based politics are in decline and authoritarian politics are once again on the rise. It also offers a vision, an argument and compelling solutions to bring us to our collective senses before it’s too late.
Catch all of these events when the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley continues in late August.
Kevin Ott can be reached at kevin.ott@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.