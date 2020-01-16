Shake off winter’s chill with an evening of Baroque music and the more contemporary music it has inspired. Music Saint Croix, Stillwater’s professional chamber music ensemble, presents Baroque Reflections, Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18. Warm up in the cozy setting of the Washington County Historic Courthouse for an opportunity to hear the infectious rhythms and expressive harmonies that highlight these beautifully decorative Baroque works.
“Baroque music is something that our audience has always enjoyed,” commented flutist Claudia White, “and it’s made even more interesting when paired with contemporary pieces that look back on or reflect traditional Baroque practices.”
“For example, you’ll hear the harpsichord - perhaps the most recognizable Baroque-sounding instrument - played very traditionally in the pieces by Telemann, Molter, and Fasch. I doubt, however, that anyone in the Baroque era could imagine a little jazz waltz with harpsichord, but contemporary British composer John Rutter did just that, with great humor and wit, in his Suite Antique.”
Two of the traditional selections on the program also offer a twist not heard often on today’s concert stages – dueling oboes!
“The oboe was sort of the electric guitar of the early 18th century,” oboist Rob McManus explained. “It was popular, probably with upper crust kids. The composer, George Frederick Handel, of Hallelujah Chorus fame, played the oboe as a young man. It was very common to find oboes and bassoons used in very virtuosic music of the period.”
“In the end, Baroque music, despite its excesses and origins in high society, comes off as something appealing that a person can actually listen to without any notions of snobbery or pretense.”
For these concerts, McManus is joined by retired Minnesota Orchestra principal oboist, Basil Reeve. Reeve, a Baroque music enthusiast, enjoyed a 41-year career with the orchestra and was a frequent soloist on the Orchestra Hall stage.
Music Saint Croix is giving two performances of this concert - Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 at the Washington County Historic Courthouse at 101 Pine Street West in Stillwater. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
Tickets to all Music Saint Croix concerts are available at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets are $16 general admission and $10 for seniors and students. The courthouse is fully ADA accessible.
For more information call MSC at 651-430-9198, email info@musicsaintcroix.com, or visit www.musicsaintcroix.com
