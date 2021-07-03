A memorable postseason run was cut short for Stillwater Area High School graduate Austin Murr and the North Carolina State University baseball team, which was prevented from continuing play in the College World Series last weekend in Omaha, Neb.
N.C. State (37-19) was scheduled to face eventual runner-up Vanderbilt on Saturday, June 26 for a spot in the championship series. Instead, the game was declared a no-contest by the NCAA and the Wolfpack were bounced out of the tournament after several players were put into COVID-19 protocol.
It was an abrupt conclusion to an impressive tournament performance for Murr, who batted .364 in eight postseason games. He finished his junior season with a .319 batting average, .531 slugging percentage and .399 on-base percentage. Among his 74 hits, Murr drove 16 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. He also totaled 32 RBIs and scored 54 runs.
But it was his glove that earned the first baseman a significant honor as one of just nine NCAA Division I recipients of a Gold Glove Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.
Murr, who becomes just the second Wolfpack player to receive this award, has never committed an error while starting in 69 of 70 games in two seasons at N.C. State.
He was one of just two Gold Glove recipients playing for teams competing in the College World Series.
After graduating from SAHS in 2017, Murr played at Des Moines Area Community College in 2018 and 2019 where he compiled a .440 career batting average and a .710 slugging percentage. He was named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region Team in 2018 and received All-American honors as a sophomore in 2019.
N.C. State overcame some challenges just to reach the CWS. The Wolfpack lost to top-seeded Arkansas 21-2 in the opening game of a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional. N.C. State responded with consecutive one-run victories (6-5 and 3-2) to eliminated the Razorbacks (50-13) and advance to the CWS for the first time since 2013 and just the third time in school history.
Murr walked twice and drove two hits in N.C. State’s opening-round 10-4 victory over Stanford on June 19. Two days later, the Wolfpack added a 1-0 victory over Vanderbilt. The Commodores kept their season alive with a 3-1 victory over an N.C. State squad that was short-handed due to COVID-19. The NCAA followed with the ruling to end N.C. State’s season later that day.
Gilbert also plays in CWS
Murr was not the only former Stillwater standout to play in this year’s College World Series.
Outfielder Drew Gilbert helped lead the University of Tennessee into the CWS after being named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Knoxville Regional. The 2019 SAHS grad homered in all three games, including a memorable walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tennessee’s 9-8 win over Wright State in the regional opener.
Gilbert also homered in a 15-6 victory over LSU in the Knoxville Super Regional that punched Tennessee’s ticket to the CWS for the first time since 2005.
The Volunteers were shut out by Virginia 6-0 in the first round of the CWS and then eliminated by Texas 8-4 on Tuesday, June 22 to finish the season with a 50-18 record.
This marked just the third time in program history — and the first time since 1995 — the team has won 50 games in a season. The Volunteers also won the SEC Eastern Division championship for the first time since 1997.
Gilbert batted .274 this season, with 74 hits and 62 RBIs. He also finished with 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs.
This year’s 64-team NCAA Tournament field also include former Ponies Thomas Bruchu (North Dakota State) and Will Frisch (Oregon State).
• Former Ponies shortstop Nick Novak and the Angelo State University baseball team also advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II College World Series.
Another Stillwater graduate, Graham Laubscher, helped lead the University of St. Thomas to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division III College World Series.
