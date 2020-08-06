Just a few weeks before fall sports are scheduled to begin, the Minnesota State High School League announced significant changes to the upcoming high school sports calendar.
The adjustments were made in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, which led to an abrupt shut down for boys and girls basketball last March and the eventual cancellation of the spring sports seasons.
Based on voting by its board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the MSHSL announced the football and volleyball seasons would be moved to a newly created spring season that will run from mid-March to mid-May. This will push the traditional spring sports to a later start (mid-May) and extend those seasons into the summer months (early July).
“I thought football would be moved,” Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “Volleyball was a bit more surprising.”
The MSHSL board relied on information and framework provided the Return to Participation Task Force, in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota Department of Health and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“I think ultimately they got everybody a season, so that is very good,” Michel said.
Six of the remaining fall sports, including girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, girls and boys soccer, and girls and boys cross country will start as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 17. No decision was announced on adapted soccer, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1.
Those fall seasons slated to start later this month will also see some changes. The board announced the length of those seasons would be 20 percent shorter and the number of competitions will also be reduced by 30 percent.
Scrimmages and large events or invitationals are not allowed, and teams will be limited to just one or two contests per week. In addition, cross country is restricted to three teams or fewer at a race while girls tennis and girls swimming and diving are limited to dual meets.
Michel and the other nine Suburban East Conference athletic directors responded by discussing parameters for the new-look fall seasons, but there are still many questions the MSHSL didn’t address with its decisions the previous day.
“We just figured out six sports that are starting on Aug. 17,” Michel said. “There were a couple questions we have that haven’t been answered. We know we have to reduce contests by 30 percent and it will be a 20 percent shorter season.
“The start date is the same, but they have not indicated the ending date or if there’s going to be a postseason tournament. If they keep the same comparable dates for the postseason, that’s not going to reduce the season, it will just reduce the number of contests.”
The reaction was mixed for the Stillwater coaches whose seasons were moved to the spring.
“It was a lot to take in,” said Ponies volleyball coach Sara Biermaier. “We were expecting that some decision was going to be made and I’m happy that we know what to expect and we have a season now. It is what it is, and we’re going to make the most of it. We’ll see what the State High School League comes out with later this week and go from there.”
One of the concerns brought up with moving volleyball is creating a conflict with many of the club volleyball programs. Biermaier said it’s too early to determine how that will shake out.
“I think they’re still processing this as well,” Biermaier said. “This is something as volleyball coaches we have to be cognizant of because club volleyball in Minnesota is very popular so it’s just figuring out what that balance is going to be. There’s still more questions than answers.
“You just kind of have to trust the process a little bit. We’re going to make the most of it and try to make it as normal as possible. We’re all kind of in it together and just getting us some games and making it as safe as possible is the main concern.”
Club programs are not a concern for football, but spring football is still a dramatic change. The MSHSL board approved a six-game schedule, but also stipulated that games will be suspended for school districts that are required to be in a distance learning model.
“I guess I walk away feeling good about the fact that we moved football, we didn’t cancel it,” Ponies football coach Beau LaBore said. “My first reaction is that I’ve had football every fall since I started playing flag football in third grade.”
When spring sports got canceled I kind of had to talk myself into starting to prepare for this potential reality. It didn’t hit me that hard because I knew anything was possible. It doesn’t underscore how bummed out and how disappointed I am that our students aren’t going to experience fall like the previous 102 years that students have at Stillwater High School.”
In another decision, the board approved a motion that allows football, volleyball and spring sports programs affected the by cancellation of the 2020 season a waiver to allow organized practices this fall, though guidelines for that were not discussed.
“As of right now, we know we’re going to practice this fall,” LaBore said. “We don’t know what that is going to look like. There’s still more questions than anything else, but at least we know at some point we’ll have practices.”
Some sports are more affected than others, but the biggest impact of the calendar shift could be the spring sports seasons.
“This year did not take place and now next year they are forced to go to the summer,” said Michel, acknowledging no plan was going to solve every issue. “Some of the sports are conducive, but baseball, track and football cannot coexist in the same season, especially in the smaller schools.
“Seniors looking beyond high school have already graduated and need to get a job. High school sports after you’ve graduated is probably not as attractive.”
The danger with keeping football and volleyball in the fall is what happens if COVID cases increase and the seasons are shut down in sports that are considered higher risk than tennis, swimming, soccer and cross country.
Earlier this week, the NCAA announced it was canceling all of its fall championships. The MIAC previously announced it was postponing competition in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.
At least 12 states and the District of Columbia have already announced plans to delay the start of their high school football season until winter or spring of 2021.
“It’s not what we’re used to or expect, but there is a lot of opportunities there,” LaBore said. “I feel bad for the kids who lost their entire spring last year or started practicing, but didn’t get to finish. There were seniors who walked out of a practice and it was just done.
“I’m just going to be hopeful again that we’re going to do things the right way. We’re going to have a productive and fun fall and society is going to adapt and testing is going to ramp up and a vaccine is more of a possible reality. We’ll have normal football and lights turned on Friday nights and maybe even some people in the stands.”
