Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.