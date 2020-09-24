It’s far from business as usual, but a more familiar fall sports season is now possible for football and volleyball athletes following votes by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors on Monday, Sept. 21.
The special meeting, which was conducted virtually, was called to reconsider the board’s directives on Aug. 4 that moved football and volleyball to a new season that would fall between the traditional winter and spring sports seasons.
Six other fall sports, including boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis, were allowed to take place this fall with significant modifications in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
By a 15-3 margin, the board on Monday approved a 10-week football season that will begin with practices starting on Sept. 28. Teams are allowed six regular season games, starting on Oct. 9. The Ponies will host White Bear Lake to open the season, followed by a trip to Woodbury on Oct. 16.
At the conclusion of the regular season, a two-week football postseason will be held, with further details on that to be decided when the MSHSL board meets for its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 1.
“Six games and a playoff will be 75 percent of their games,” Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “That’s not too bad.”
The reduction in games and length of season is similar to restrictions imposed on the six fall sports already underway. The sports were required to reduce the number of competitions by 30 percent in a season that was also shortened by 20 percent.
The new fall volleyball season, which was approved by a 14-4 margin, will begin on Sept. 28 and also conclude a two-week postseason expected to wrap up in early December. Multi-team events will not be allowed and teams are limited to 14 matches in the regular season.
Stillwater is scheduled to host East Ridge in the season opener on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The decisions directly impact volleyball and football in the present, but should also result in a more normal season for the teams that had their entire seasons wiped out by the pandemic last spring.
“I think it puts things back to where people are used to,” Michel said.
In order to accommodate the previous decision to move the football and volleyball seasons to a March start, the traditional spring sports would have started in May and continued into early July — a plan viewed unenthusiastically by many, especially on the heels of having their last season canceled entirely.
“I think the decision really puts 10 sports back to where they want to be,” Michel said. “The spring will go April to June rather than the summer, which is a benefit for 10 sports — and the football and volleyball people prefer to be in the fall.”
Prior to the special meeting, the MSHSL solicited feedback from its member schools and there was overwhelming support for reinstating football and volleyball for competition in the fall.
From the 394 surveys returned to the league, 76 percent of schools wanted volleyball played in the fall and 80 percent preferred a fall football season.
“A very high majority wanted this to happen,” Michel said.
Stillwater’s response to the survey supported starting up volleyball and football in the fall, but also included a few concerns.
“There are kids worried about their mental health and we hear that,” Michel said. “We submitted playing the fall season for both and gave our rationale. We had our pluses and minuses.”
The primary concerns, Michel suggested, were COVID-19 itself, limitations of crowds and the weather with football playing outdoors later into the fall.
“We had four positives and three negatives,” Michel said. “Getting spring sports in line with everybody, that to me was the No. 1. It was the needs of 10 teams over the needs of two teams — and with volleyball and football supporting, you had 12 teams that really wanted that.”
There are risks involved with the return of football and volleyball, as there were when the other six sports were approved to start earlier this fall. States surrounding Minnesota have been less restrictive and football and volleyball seasons in those states have been taking place this fall.
Volleyball and football players have also been participating in optional and voluntary training sessions that began on Sept. 14.
Dr. Bill Roberts, who is chair of the MSHSL Sports Medicine Advistory Committee, addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“The challenge is to find an acceptable risk strategy somewhere between complete self-isolation and an unsafe health environment for players and staff,” Roberts said. “The team sports and physical activity experience continues to evolve and there is potential for negative outcomes if we are not careful with our decision making around sports with high physical contact and in poorly ventilated areas.”
Michel appreciates the challenges of caring for the mental and physical well being of student-athletes and acknowledged what these changes could have on potentially more vulnerable populations.
“Of course we’re always looking at safety,” Michel added. “Given what’s taken place, we want to make a decision that’s best for and safe for student-athletes. We don’t know where we’re going to be in March. It could be great and everything will be back to normal or it could flip and we start shutting things down again.”
And with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact, there is still apprehension as things open back up.
“It’s a mixed reaction,” Michel said. “I’m happier about it than I am concerned about it, but there is still that part of me that is concerned. Every statistic says this age group is very safe, but do we want SAHS to have the first victim, no. That is in the back of our mind and I’d be lying if I said that’s not a thought.”
Once the decision was made to start up football and volleyball, however, the reality set in for athletes and parents that getting back to the field and court is not a complete return to normal.
Football stadiums will be limited to 250 spectators. Like swimming and diving, which is the other indoor fall sport held in the fall, volleyball is not allowing any spectators.
“Volleyball is more restrictive,” Michel said. “There will be no fans.”
The spectator restrictions have been biggest source of feedback from parents since the board’s decisions on Monday, Michel said.
“There’s nothing we can do about that,” Michel said. “That’s the way it’s going to be.
“It’s going to be like everything else. We are not going to please everybody on this one, but it is what it is.”
Michel said each team in football will have 125 tickets to distribute to parents. How those will be divided is yet to be determined.
“The negative of that is with 125 tickets and 70 players, not every parent is going to be able to go,” Michel said. “What we are going to try and do is to have at least one parent from each family will get a ticket and the remaining tickets, we don’t know if we’ll do a lottery of just a normal first come, first served. It will be all adults and that’s not going to make a lot of people happy. Kids and students will not be allowed into the game and season passes are not an option for football.”
In addition to reduced attendance, the overall football experience will be different this fall.
“Football is not going to be the event people hope for,” Michel said. “We will still have music and Friday night, but will not have the band, cheerleaders and some of those things that make it special. The players won’t be popping through the banner and concessions will be limited. It’s not any of the things you’re used to.
“It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be a football game. It’s going to be a shell of what people expect it to be. I would imagine I will need more people for security in the parking lot than in the stadium.”
Football and volleyball games will be available to watch via streaming.
“We will try to make the best of it,” Michel said. “We’ll be streaming both volleyball and football.”
• The board also voted to allow a limited adapted soccer season that will include practices, but not games.
“We will be practicing for five weeks,” Michel said. “We have limited practice dates within a five-week practice window.”
• The MSHSL also approved culminating section tournaments or events for fall sports.
“The kids want to play for something and I think that’s a good thing to be able to play for section title,” Michel said. “If they don’t get a state opportunity it’s probably the next best thing.”
• The MSHSL Board of Directors is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 1, where it is expected to approve the calendar for the remainder of the school year. This is expected to offer some clarity on what the winter and spring seasons will look like.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.