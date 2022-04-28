Stillwater girls and boys swimming and diving coach Brian Luke was among 13 new members inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 24. This year’s induction class included, from left, Brian Luke, Lisa Lissimore, Jim Weinzierl, Mindy Myhre, Larry Martin (front), Larry McKenzie, Debbie Driscoll, Joe Mauer, Ron Ackerman, William Roberts, Chris McDonald and John Fogarty. (MSHSL photo)
Long-time Stillwater girls and boys swimming and diving coach Brian Luke was inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 24.
Luke, who has guided the Ponies for 47 seasons, was joined in this year’s 13-member induction class by Cretin-Derham Hall and Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Mauer, Minneapolis basketball coach Larry McKenzie, Mahtomedi gymnast Mindy Myhre, Mahtomedi gymnastics coach Debbie Driscoll, wrestling official, administrator and rules clinician Ron Ackerman, Cannon Falls fine arts teacher and coach John Fogarty, MSHSL Administrator Lisa Lissimore, boys swimming and diving state meet public address announcer Larry Martin, Eagan speech and debate coach Chris McDonald, longtime chair of the MSHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Dr. William Roberts, Minneapolis educator, coach and activities director John Washington, and official and region executive secretary Jim Weinzierl of Park Rapids.
Luke became just the fifth Stillwater coach to enter the MSHSL Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Len McGuire (1994 induction), James Graupner (1997), Bill Simpson (2004) and George Thole (2013).
Luke was previously inducted into the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.
Since taking over both programs in 1975, Luke has coached the Ponies in more than 1,500 swimming and diving meets. His girls teams have compiled a 364-53-4 record with 29 conference championships and 22 section championships — in addition to seven True Team state titles and four Minnesota State High School League state championships.
The boys have posted a 343-88-3 record with 24 conference championships and 18 section titles.
Combined, Luke’s teams are 715-142-7 with 53 conference titles and 40 section championships.
The Stillwater girls have won 186 consecutive dual meets, including 162 in a row against conference opponents.
Luke, who has been selected Minnesota’s Swimming Coach of the Year five times, has also coached athletes to 29 individual state titles (18 girls, 11 boys) and eight state championship relays (7 girls, 1 boys).
