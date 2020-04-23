High school spring sports in Minnesota went from suspended to canceled on Thursday, April 23, following an announcement by the Minnesota State High School League.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order to extend distance learning through the end of the school year, which would keep schools closed to students. The MSHSL announced shortly thereafter that all activities and athletics were being canceled following direction from the League’s Board of Directors.
In addition to wiping out the conclusion of the girls basketball state tournament and the entire boys basketball team state tourney, school activities and spring sports have been suspended since March 15 — before some sports even held their first practices.
While not unexpected, the eventual cancellation has been painful nonetheless.
Minnesota held out making a final decision on spring sports longer than most states. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, by Wednesday, April 22, there were 36 high school associations which had already canceled spring sports, including Wisconsin and Iowa.
“This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make.” MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said in press release. “Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities, and we thank all who work to provide these amazing opportunities for students. We also value the incredible benefits of strong and supportive connections between students and their coaches and advisors, and our hope is that these will continue even during this time when they are not able to participate or meet face to face.
“Our work will continue in providing leadership and guidance for our member schools and will soon turn to the summer and planning for a return to participation this fall. At this time, everything we can do to slow the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure the health of all, and will most certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return.”
In making its decision, the MSHSL relied on direction from Walz and on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“As a parent of a high school senior, I understand the tremendous impact of this pandemic,” Board President Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz said. “As a speech coach, team members that I have coached since seventh grade won’t see their final season culminating with the opportunity at the state tournament, including my daughter. Knowing these costs, I’m proud of the sacrifices competitors and coaches throughout the state are making to keep others safe.”
The cancellation impacts all athletics and fine arts programs, including adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts.
“I can understand how heartbreaking the cancellation of the spring sports and activities season is for our students,” said board member Troy Stein, who is also the Activities Director at Edina High School. “Many of our students and families spend the entire year preparing for their season. Sports and activities are about so much more than the competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose and belonging. They also provide the community an opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss.”
The League’s Board of Directors is scheduled to hold its regular Board Meeting on Friday, April 24 via digital communication to further discuss ways to work with member schools as they complete the academic year and look toward next year.
The League strongly encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials and administrators to adhere to all aspects of the current stay at home order and participate fully in all recommended safety practices, including social distancing, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and limiting unnecessary contact with others. With the increasing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, communities, and states, and in full support of the recommendation of the CDC, the MDH and all Executive Orders by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, all Minnesotans must actively work to slow the spread of COVID-19.
