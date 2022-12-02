The Stillwater Mountain Bike Team captured the program’s fifth consecutive state championship earlier this fall following a strong showing in the Minnesota Cycling Association’s All-Team Finale on Oct. 15-16 at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.

Stillwater placed first among the 28 high school teams in Division 1 at Redhead Mountain and that also clinched the season-long points title. Stillwater also placed third in the Middle School D1 standings, helping the team to the overall state championship when combining the points from both divisions.

