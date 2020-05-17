Sara Morrison has been named as the new general manager of the River Market Community Co-op. In less than a year, the River Market has an entirely new Board membership, weathered financial challenges and replaced the General Manager..
As interim general manager, Morrison arrived in February and embraced these challenges as opportunities. While the River Market Board of Directors with staff representation undertook an open search for candidates, Morrison managed an amazing turn-around: she bridged fiscal challenges; improved employee satisfaction; and most notably, made member-owners feel enthusiastic about the place they love to shop. During this time, she has continually managed through the unprecedented coronavirus challenge: sustaining our resource for local, natural and organic food while meeting the safety guidelines of customers, employees and the CDC.
The open General Manager search yielded several elite candidates from around the country- Morrison. Through an objective, team-based selection process involving two staff members elected by River Market’s employees, the GM Search Committee reached a unanimous conclusion and selected Morrison as the next general manager.
Morrison is the former Produce Manager for River Market, managing her own farm and CSA, has been a River Market board member and has a MBA degree from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.