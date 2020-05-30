Minnesota author Patrick Mader included two St. Croix Valley athletes in his book “More Minnesota Gold: Conversations with Minnesota Athletes Competing on the World Stage” that was released earlier this year.
The latest book is a follow-up to “Minnesota Gold”, a 2015 release that featured a chapter on Afton native and Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins.
More Minnesota Gold, written with Joel Rippel of the Star Tribune, profiles 51 additional Minnesota athletes who have competed in the Olympics, Paralympics or World Championships.
The second volume includes chapters on Stillwater native Kevin Brochman and Barb Jones, a West Lakeland Township resident.
Brochman competed in the 1984 and 1988 Winter Olympics in cross country skiing.
Jones, was a three-time individual state champion in Nordic skiing while competing for St. Paul Central in 1993, 1994 and 1995. Her older sister, Ann Jones, won an individual gold medal for Stillwater in 1983 and another sister, Carrie Jones, captured an individual state title while skiing for Woodbury in 1990.
Barb Jones became the first Minnesota-born woman to compete in Olympic cross country skiing when she placed 44th in the 15-kilometer freestyle race as part of the 2002 Games, which were held in Salt Lake City. She competed in a total of three Olympic races that year.
More Minnesota Gold follows a similar format as Minnesota Gold, filling 392 pages with color photographs in a coffee table-sized book.
Additional information on the book and ordering information can be found at www.patrickmader.com.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.