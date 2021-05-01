Annie McGuire
Girls lacrosse
The Stillwater girls lacrosse team is off to another strong start this season and attacker Annie McGuire has done her part in the attacking end of the field.
The senior scored six goals for the Ponies — surpassing 100 goals in her career — in a hard-fought 8-7 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on April 26. McGuire also supplied a team-high nine goals in Stillwater’s 15-4 conference win at East Ridge on April 28.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) are set to host Mounds View in their home opener on April 30.
Gavin Zurn
Baseball
A member of Stillwater’s state championship team in 2018 and third-place state finisher in 2019, Gavin Zurn has enjoyed an outstanding start to his senior baseball season for the Ponies.
Zurn fired a five-hit shutout in Stillwater’s victory over Suburban East Conference rival Mounds View on April 28. He allowed two walks and finished with seven strikeouts. Zurn was also sharp in a 4-0 victory at White Bear Lake on April 22, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 in seven innings.
Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 8-0) hosts East Ridge in a confernece game on April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.