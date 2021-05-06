May is Mental Health Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness along with dozens of other organizations are involved in community education about mental illnesses, including creating awareness that effective treatments are available and that people can and do recover.
NAMI Minnesota fights discrimination, provides support, educates the public, and advocates for policies that support people with mental illnesses and their families. NAMI will celebrate May is Mental Health Month this year with a full calendar of free online events including classes, panels, forums, author talks, activities for families and more.
Also available are NAMI’s free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, spouses/partners, parents of children and teens, and African-American and GLBTQ focused groups as well.
You are not alone. To join NAMI Minnesota for any of these events, classes or support groups, visit namimn.org, or call 651-645-2948.
