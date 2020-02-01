More than 200 cross country skiers took advantage of snow-filled trails while participating in the 49th Marine O’Brien Ski Race on Sunday, Jan. 26 at William O’Brien State Park north of Marine on St. Croix.
All proceeds from the race benefit the St. Croix Valley Ski Club youth skiing program.
This year’s event attracted 212 racers.
“It was a beautiful day for our 49th Annual Marine O’Brien Ski Race, and we had a great turnout,” race director Katie Brekke said.
Lake Elmo resident Nora Gilbertson was the top finisher in the women’s 25-kilometer classic race, crossing the line in a time of 1:38:56. Craig Cardinal of Northfield was the overall winner in a time of 1:25:21.
In the 25-kilometer freestyle race, Jakob Ellingson of Minnetonka took top honors with a time of 1:07:50 while Marybeth Tuttle of Pine Springs (1:17:16) prevailed in the women’s division. Alex Reich of Marine on St. Croix finished third in the men’s standings with a time of 1:08:43.
Several additional races were conducted, including adult races that ranged from 6 kilometers for the wooden ski race to 12.5-kilometer freestyle and classic events.
Ryan Houseman of Forest Lake won the men’s 12.5-kilometer freestyle race in a time of 39:39 while John Lund, 67, of Stillwater placed fourth in a time of 51:58. Louisa Ward (42:32) and Lily Ward (44:05) of Afton finished 1-2 in the women’s standings.
In the 12.5-kilometer classic race, Everett Meyers of Stillwater claimed the title in a time of 42:54 while Stella Powell of Marine on St. Croix was the women’s winner in a time of 56:30.
The top three finishers in each of the 12.5- and 25-kilometer races received an artisan crafted mug and a custom woodal, which is a wooden medal.
The popular 6-kilometer wooden ski race was won by Bjorn Hagstrom in a time of 27:53, followed by Timothy Martin (27:56) of Stillwater and Joseph Dunlap (29:09) of Stillwater. In the women’s race, Juli Hagstrom took top honors with a time of 36:46, followed by runner-up Madeleine Kerr (55:03) of Marine on St. Croix.
Men’s 25-kilometer freestyle (top 3)
1. Jakob Ellingson (Minnetonka) 1:07:50; 2. Zachary Handler (Minneapolis) 1:08:07; 3. Alex Reich (Marine on St. Croix) 1:08:43.
Women’s 25-kilometer freestyle
1. Marybeth Tuttle (Pine Springs) 1:17:16; 2. Maggie Bowman (St. Louis Park) 1:20:14; 3. Laura Cattaneo (Rochester) 1:20:18.
Men’s 25-kilometer classic (top 3)
1. Craig Cardinal (Northfield) 1:25:21; 2. Andrew Larson (Edina) 1:28:48; 3. Justin Pavlish (Champlin) 1:28:50.
Women’s 25-kilometer classic
1. Nora Gilbertson (Lake Elmo) 1:38:56; 2. Lynne Cecil (Bloomington) 1:39:19; 3. Sara Zimmermann-White (Roseville) 1:45:48.
Men’s 12.5-kilometer freestyle (top 3)
1. Ryan Houseman (Forest Lake) 39:29; 2. Paul Peterson (Hastings) 40:55; 3. Maxwell Smitten (Marine on St. Croix) 45:58.
Women’s 12.5-kilometer freestyle
1. Louisa Ward (Afton) 42:32; 2. Lily Ward (Afton) 44:05; 3. Xena Og (Minneapolis) 45:18.
Men’s 12.5-kilometer classic (top 3)
1. Everett Meyers (Stillwater) 42:54; 2. Greg Pratt (Minneapolis) 53:13; 3. Indy Valters (Shoreview) 1:17:06.
Women’s 12.5-kilometer classic
1. Stella Powell (Marine on St. Croix) 56:30; 2. Cate Koelzer (Stillwater) 57:05; 3. Gabi Lehmann (Stillwater) 1:02.55.
Men’s 6-kilometer wood tour (top 3)
1. Bjorn Hagstrom (Marine on St. Croix) 27:53; 2. Timothy Martin (Stillwater) 27:56; 3. Joseph Dunlap (Stillwater) 29:09.
Women’s 6-kilometer wood tour
1. Juli Hagstrom (Stillwater) 36:46; 2. Madeleine Kerr (Marine on St. Croix) 55:03; 2. Marie Culhane (Shoreview) 1:09:50.
Kids 6-kilometer
Boys 12-13 — 1. Jonas Hebert (Forest Lake) 23:31.
Girls 12-13 — 1. Lucy White (Roseville) 26:07.
Kids 4-kilometer (top 3)
Boys 10-11 — 1. Ezra Hebert (Forest Lake) 15:41; 2. Charlie Sanderson (Marine on St. Croix) 20:49; 3. Luke White (NA) 26:12.
Girls 10-11 — 1. Eloise Powell (Marine on St. Croix) 18:26; 2. Anna Dahl (Chisago City) 21:29; 3. Izzy Thery (Mounds View) 31:58.
Kids 2-kilometer (top 3)
Boys 8-9 — 1. Syris McBride (Stillwater) 10:20; 2. Sverre Dahl (Chisago City) 12:06; 3. Xavier Bonnett (Forest Lake) 13:59.
Girls 8-9 — 1. Grace Hebert (Forest Lake) 15:58; 2. Isla Johnson (Stillwater) 16:56; 3. Flora Lunos (Shoreview) 17:22.
Kids 2-kilometer
Boys 6-7 — 1. Kane Roach (Marine on St. Croix) 27:26; 2. Felix Sederstrom (Lake Elmo) 34:53.
Girls 6-7 — 1. Elsa Thery (Mounds View) 18:16.
Kids .5-kilometer
Boys 4-5 — 1. George Steele (StillwateR) 2:48; 2. Waylon Corby (Marine on St. Croix) 2:50; 3. Odin Leonard (Stillwater) 2:57.
Girls 4-5 — 1. Adeline Arth (Woodbury) 3:43; 2. Eleanor Arth (Woodbury) 6:34.
