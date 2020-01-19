The Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at William O’Brien State Park, which is located just north of Marine on St. Croix.
Skiers of all abilities are encouraged to participate and all proceeds from the race benefit the St. Croix Valley Ski Club youth skiing program.
There are three adult races of varying distances — and children’s races through age 13. In honor of the race’s history, organizers are also hosting a wooden ski race.
Participants can register online through Jan. 22 at http://marineobrien.com/. Day-of registration and packet pickup begins at 9 a.m., and will close 30 minutes prior to race start. The first 100 registrants for the 25- and 12.5-kilometer races will receive a custom Ski MO race hat.
The races begin with the 8-kilometer wood ski tour over mostly flat and moderately hilly terrain. Adult races cover distances of 12.5 kilometers (single loop) and 25-kilometers (double loop) covering both flat and hilly terrain.
The children’s races include a 100-meter dash (ages 3-and-under), 1/2-kilometer sprint (ages 4-5), 2-kilometer thriller (ages 6-9) and a 6-kilometer mad dash (ages 10-13).
The top three places in the 12.5- and 25-kilometer freestyle and classical races, male and female, will receive an artisan crafted mug and a custom “woodal” (wooden medal) to commemorate their finishes.
The adult and children’s award ceremony will take place immediately following the races. All adult racers are eligible to win prizes donated by local businesses via raffle.
Additional information is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarineObrienSki/.
Schedule
Wood ski (8 km) 10:10 a.m.
Classical (12.5-25 km) 10:30 a.m.
Freestyle (12.5-25 km) 11 a.m.
Children’s races 1:45 p.m.
