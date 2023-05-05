A New Auburn man has been charged with multiple felonies after holding a Lake Elmo woman against her will and assaulting her for over 24 hours, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson announced.
David Powers, 35, (aka David Robekevich) appeared in Washington County District Court the morning of May 4 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping, and domestic assault by strangulation after he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment while preventing her from leaving.
According to the criminal complaint, Washington County deputies were called to an apartment on the 9500 block of Hudson Blvd. in Lake Elmo for a welfare check just before 9 a.m. Tuesday (May 2) morning.
Deputies were made aware that a woman at the residence had not shown up for work that day, and her employer had been unable to reach her. When deputies arrived, they observed a woman screaming for help while frantically trying to open an upper-level window. A male then appeared behind the woman and pulled her from view. Deputies used force to gain entry into the apartment and detained the male found inside, later identified as Powers. Deputies located the victim and observed she had significant injuries to her neck, forearm, and hands.
Before being transported to the hospital for medical treatment, the victim spoke with deputies and explained that Powers had been staying with her at her apartment for a few weeks. After attending a sporting event together on Sunday evening, they got in an argument and she left Powers at her apartment while she stayed with friends in a neighboring city. When she returned early the next morning, she said Powers “snapped” and began to physically assault her for the next three hours.
Powers reportedly strangled her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her against the wall, placed his hand over her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness, punched her, slapped her, and sexually assaulted her. Throughout the attack, Powers repeatedly threatened to kill her and destroyed many of her belongings. The victim told deputies she tried to escape, but Powers physically prevented her from leaving and wouldn’t allow access to her phone or keys.
According to the press release, Powers spoke with detectives and recalled that he went to a soccer game with the victim on Sunday evening. He then skipped right to the Sheriff’s Office knocking or kicking the door of the apartment open. He admitted to using Adderall, alcohol and cocaine. He denied any arguments with the victim, denied cutting up her personal items, and denied strangling her. He then claimed that they “had the wrong guy.”
“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific,” said Magnuson. “Our office is dedicated to taking all domestic violence cases seriously and holding those accused of these crimes accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We work alongside victims throughout the legal process to ensure they receive justice and provide the necessary support for their recovery from these traumatic and life-altering events.”
Powers remains in custody on a $500,000 unconditional bail with his next appearance set for May 16.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Joel Muellner at 651-430-7818.
Assistant Washington County Attorneys Morgan Miller and Scott Haldeman are prosecuting this case.
Information from a press release from the Washington County attorney’s office.
