A New Auburn man has been charged with multiple felonies after holding a Lake Elmo woman against her will and assaulting her for over 24 hours, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson announced.

David Powers, 35, (aka David Robekevich) appeared in Washington County District Court the morning of May 4 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping, and domestic assault by strangulation after he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment while preventing her from leaving.

