The Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. The choir includes several Twin Cities students including Seth Olson of Stillwater.
The Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States, will perform at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
Among the performers are Seth Olson of Stillwater, Abby Reis of Apple Valley, Madeline Young of Plymouth, Sam Hermanson of Arden Hills, Anna Stenerson and Camryn Nelson of Maple Grove, Brenna Reiland of White Bear Lake, Sophia Smith and Gabe Goeddeke of Minneapolis, Born Christ and Cirdan Klindworth of Roseville, Sasha Tomasevich of Oakdale, Noah Howe of Minnetonka, Ethan Williams of Woodbury, Ryan Holt of Brooklyn Park, and Josh Kainz of St. Michael.
Directed by Andrew Last, Nordic Choir is Luther's principal touring choir in a choral program that comprises three upper-class mixed touring choirs and two first-year choirs. Nordic Choir honors the Lutheran choral tradition while exploring new and innovative choral works that span styles and genres. Performances have been described as "thrilling," "breathtaking" and "rock-solid in intonation and rhythmic clarity."
"This year's tour program is exciting to say the least," said Last. "We celebrate the many ways we express joy, we express emotions that often feel 'other-worldly,' we reconcile how we love through grief, and we bring to life a few of the stories in the Bible. From Heinrich Schütz and Sethus Calvisius to Susan LaBarr, Ken Burton and Eric Whitacre, this will be a feast for all choral music lovers."
Tickets are available for purchase at tickets.luther.edu or they will be available at the door.
"In 2022, the choir celebrated its 75th anniversary, we now embark on our next 75 years of making music at the highest level. The diversity of people and academic majors bring life and energy to an ensemble that shares a passion for singing," said Last.
The Luther College Nordic Choir was founded by Sigvart Steen and memorably conducted for 57 years by Weston Noble '43. Previous conductors include Craig Arnold and Allen Hightower. Since 2017 the choir has been under the direction of Andrew Last, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. He is a 1997 alumnus of Luther College, earned a master's degree in choral conducting from Northern Arizona University and a doctor of musical arts in choral conducting from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln School of Music.
The choir tours annually, performing in churches of all denominations, schools and concert halls, including Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Internationally, the ensemble has toured in Germany, Italy, England, Ireland, Scandinavia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Russia and Eastern Europe.
Luther is home to one of the largest undergraduate music programs in the nation, with five choirs, three orchestras, two bands and two jazz bands. One-third of all Luther students participate in music, including large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. Nearly 175 music majors study music theory, ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance. Learn more at luther.edu/music.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.