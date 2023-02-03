Luther Choir.jpg

 Charlie Hoekstra

The Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States, will perform at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.

 Among the performers are Seth Olson of Stillwater, Abby Reis of Apple Valley, Madeline Young of Plymouth, Sam Hermanson of Arden Hills, Anna Stenerson and Camryn Nelson of Maple Grove, Brenna Reiland of White Bear Lake, Sophia Smith and Gabe Goeddeke of Minneapolis, Born Christ and Cirdan Klindworth of Roseville, Sasha Tomasevich of Oakdale, Noah Howe of Minnetonka, Ethan Williams of Woodbury, Ryan Holt of Brooklyn Park, and Josh Kainz of St. Michael.   

