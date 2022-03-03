Friday, March 4

Boys basketball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State prelims at U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semis: C-DH at SAHS, noon

Wrestling — Class AAA state individual tourney at Xcel, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 7

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 8

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, March 9

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA quarterfinals, TBA

Thursday, March 10

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals at Hastings at, TBA

Friday, March 11

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, March 12

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals, TBA

Sunday, March 13

Nothing scheduled

