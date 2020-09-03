Friday, September 4

Boys cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, noon

Saturday, September 5

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, September 6

Nothing scheduled

Monday, September 7

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, September 8

Girls tennis — At Mounds View, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, September 10

Boys soccer — At Irondale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Irondale, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — M. View at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 11

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, September 12

Boys cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury, TBA

Girls cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury, TBA

