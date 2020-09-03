Friday, September 4
Boys cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, 10 a.m.
Girls cross country — SEC triangular at Como Park, noon
Saturday, September 5
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 6
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 7
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 8
Girls tennis — At Mounds View, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 9
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, September 10
Boys soccer — At Irondale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Irondale, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — M. View at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 11
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, September 12
Boys cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury, TBA
Girls cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury, TBA
