Friday, September 3

Girls soccer — Lakeville North at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country — At Irish Invite (Rosemount HS), 9 a.m.

Saturday, September 4

Boys cross country — At Marshfield Columbus Invite, 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 5

Nothing scheduled

Monday, September 6

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, September 7

Volleyball — Eagan at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — Irondale at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8

Boys soccer — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Edina (Edina Community Center), 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — At Lakeville South, 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 9

Girls soccer — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — At Irondale (EMS), 6 p.m.

Girls tennis — At Forest Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Football — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Cedarburg at Hudson, Wis., 7 p.m.

Boys cross country — At Faribault Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Girls cross country — At Faribault Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Boys soccer — Stevens Point Area at SAHS, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer — Duluth East at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments