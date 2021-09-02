Friday, September 3
Girls soccer — Lakeville North at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls cross country — At Irish Invite (Rosemount HS), 9 a.m.
Saturday, September 4
Boys cross country — At Marshfield Columbus Invite, 10 a.m.
Sunday, September 5
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 6
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 7
Volleyball — Eagan at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — Irondale at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 8
Boys soccer — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Edina (Edina Community Center), 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Lakeville South, 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 9
Girls soccer — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — At Irondale (EMS), 6 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Forest Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 10
Football — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Cedarburg at Hudson, Wis., 7 p.m.
Boys cross country — At Faribault Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Girls cross country — At Faribault Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Boys soccer — Stevens Point Area at SAHS, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer — Duluth East at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 12
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.