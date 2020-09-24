Friday, September 25
Boys cross country — SEC triangular at E. Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Girls cross country — SEC triangular at East Ridge, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 28
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 29
Boys soccer — At White Bear Lake, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — At White Bear Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — SEC Tournament, TBA
Wednesday, September 30
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, October 1
Boys soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Girls swimming and diving — At East Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — SEC Tournament, TBA
Boys cross country — SEC Meet, TBA
Girls cross country — SEC Meet, TBA
Friday, October 2
Boys soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Saturday, October 3
Boys soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.