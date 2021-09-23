Friday, September 24

Football — Osseo at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Boys cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.

Girls cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.

Boys soccer — At Hastings, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer — Maple Grove at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, September 27

Adapted soccer — At St. Paul Johnson, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28

Boys soccer — At Mounds View, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — Roseville at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

Adapted soccer — South Washington Co. at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Boys soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — WB Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.

Volleyball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — At East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Football — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Girls soccer — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.

