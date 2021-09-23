Friday, September 24
Football — Osseo at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Boys cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.
Girls cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.
Boys soccer — At Hastings, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer — Maple Grove at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, September 27
Adapted soccer — At St. Paul Johnson, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 28
Boys soccer — At Mounds View, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — Roseville at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 29
Adapted soccer — South Washington Co. at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 30
Boys soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — WB Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.
Volleyball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — At East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, October 1
Football — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Girls soccer — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.
