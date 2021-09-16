Friday, September 17

Football — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

Girls swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, TBA

Girls tennis — At Hibbing Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sunday, September 19

Nothing scheduled

Monday, September 20

Volleyball — At Tartan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21

Boys soccer — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer — At White Bear Lake, 5 p.m.

Volleyball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — Park at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Adapted soccer — At Burns/Farm/Lake (LSHS), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 23

Boys soccer — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer — Forest Lake at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — At Mounds View (CMS), 6 p.m.

Volleyball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Football — Osseo at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Boys cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.

Girls cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.

Boys soccer — At Hastings, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer — Maple Grove at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nothing scheduled

