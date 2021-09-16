Friday, September 17
Football — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 18
Girls swimming and diving — At Maroon/Gold Invite, TBA
Girls tennis — At Hibbing Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sunday, September 19
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 20
Volleyball — At Tartan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 21
Boys soccer — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — At White Bear Lake, 5 p.m.
Volleyball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — Park at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
Adapted soccer — At Burns/Farm/Lake (LSHS), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 23
Boys soccer — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — Forest Lake at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — At Mounds View (CMS), 6 p.m.
Volleyball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 24
Football — Osseo at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Boys cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.
Girls cross country — At Milaca Mega Meet, 9:30 a.m.
Boys soccer — At Hastings, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer — Maple Grove at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At Apple Valley Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 26
Nothing scheduled
