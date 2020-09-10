Friday, September 11

Boys cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury (Ojibwa), TBA

Girls cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury (Ojibwa), TBA

Saturday, September 12

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, September 13

Nothing scheduled

Monday, September 14

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, September 15

Boys soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — At Park, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, September 17

Boys soccer — At Woodbury, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Woodbury, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — Forest Lake at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Boys cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 2 p.m.

Girls cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, September 20

Nothing scheduled

