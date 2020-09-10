Friday, September 11
Boys cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury (Ojibwa), TBA
Girls cross country — SEC meet at Woodbury (Ojibwa), TBA
Saturday, September 12
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 13
Nothing scheduled
Monday, September 14
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, September 15
Boys soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — East Ridge at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Park at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — At Park, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 16
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, September 17
Boys soccer — At Woodbury, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Woodbury, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Forest Lake at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, September 18
Boys cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 2 p.m.
Girls cross country — SEC meet at Lake Elmo PR, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 19
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 20
Nothing scheduled
