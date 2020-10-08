Friday, October 9
Football — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 10
Volleyball — East Ridge at SAHS, noon
Sunday, October 11
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 12
Girls tennis — Section 4AA semifinals, TBA
Tuesday, October 13
Volleyball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Woodbury at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 14
Boys soccer — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA
Volleyball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys cross country — Section 4AA at SP Highland GC, TBA
Girls cross country — Section 4AA at SP Highland GC, TBA
Girls tennis — Section 4AA finals, TBA
Thursday, October 15
Nothing scheduled
Friday, October 16
Football — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 17
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, October 18
Nothing scheduled
