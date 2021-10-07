Friday, October 8
Football — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Boys cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Girls cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, October 10
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 11
Girls tennis — Section 4AA semifinals, TBA
Adapted soccer — South Suburban at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 12
Volleyball — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 13
Girls tennis — Section 4AA finals, TBA
Adapted soccer — At St. Paul Humboldt, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 14
Boys soccer — Section 4AAA quarterfinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Section 4AAA quarterfinals, TBA
Volleyball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis — Section 4AA individual tournament, TBA
Friday, October 15
Football — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At STMA Invitational, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Boys soccer — Section 4AAA semifinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Section 4AAA semifinals, TBA
Volleyball — At STMA Invitational, 8 a.m.
Girls swimming and diving — TT section at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
Nothing scheduled
