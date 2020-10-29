Friday, October 30

Football — Shakopee at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA

Girls cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA

Saturday, October 31

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, November 1

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 2

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 3

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, November 4

Volleyball — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 5

Volleyball — At Park, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Football — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Northwestern), 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 7

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, November 8

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments