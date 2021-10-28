Friday, October 29
Football — Class 6A state playoffs: Eagan at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, October 31
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 1
Volleyball — Section 4AAAA semis: M. View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 2
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, November 3
Adapted soccer — Section prelims, TBA
Thursday, November 4
Girls soccer — Class AAA state semis: Edina at U.S. Bank, 8 a.m.
Volleyball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA
Friday, November 5
Football — Class 6A state playoffs (second round), 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 6
Boys cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 9:30 a.m.
Girls cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 7
Nothing scheduled
