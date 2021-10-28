Friday, October 29

Football — Class 6A state playoffs: Eagan at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, October 31

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 1

Volleyball — Section 4AAAA semis: M. View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, November 3

Adapted soccer — Section prelims, TBA

Thursday, November 4

Girls soccer — Class AAA state semis: Edina at U.S. Bank, 8 a.m.

Volleyball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA

Friday, November 5

Football — Class 6A state playoffs (second round), 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 6

Boys cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 9:30 a.m.

Girls cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 7

Nothing scheduled

