Friday, October 23

Football — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Boys soccer — Section 4AA finals: Park at SAHS, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer — Section 4AA finals: ER at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming/diving — Section 4AA finals at SMS, 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

Nothing scheduled

Monday, October 26

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, October 27

Volleyball — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, October 29

Volleyball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 30

Football — Shakopee at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA

Girls cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA

Saturday, October 31

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, November 1

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments