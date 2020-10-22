Friday, October 23
Football — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
Boys soccer — Section 4AA finals: Park at SAHS, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer — Section 4AA finals: ER at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swimming/diving — Section 4AA finals at SMS, 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 25
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 26
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, October 27
Volleyball — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, October 29
Volleyball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 30
Football — Shakopee at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA
Girls cross country — MNCCCA state at Island Pine GC, TBA
Saturday, October 31
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, November 1
Nothing scheduled
