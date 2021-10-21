Friday, October 22

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, October 23

Volleyball — At Chaska Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 24

Nothing scheduled

Monday, October 25

Adapted soccer — North St. Paul/Tartan at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Wednesday, October 27

Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Boys cross country — Section 4AAA at SP Highland GC, TBA

Girls cross country — Section 4AAA at SP Highland GC, TBA

Volleyball — Section 4AAAA quarters: Tartan at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Adapted soccer — Dakota United at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 28

Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA

Girls swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Football — Class 6A state playoffs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, October 31

Nothing scheduled

