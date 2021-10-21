Friday, October 22
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, October 23
Volleyball — At Chaska Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sunday, October 24
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 25
Adapted soccer — North St. Paul/Tartan at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26
Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Wednesday, October 27
Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Boys cross country — Section 4AAA at SP Highland GC, TBA
Girls cross country — Section 4AAA at SP Highland GC, TBA
Volleyball — Section 4AAAA quarters: Tartan at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Adapted soccer — Dakota United at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 28
Boys soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Girls soccer — Class AAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Girls swimming and diving — East Ridge at SMS, 6 p.m.
Friday, October 29
Football — Class 6A state playoffs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, October 31
Nothing scheduled
