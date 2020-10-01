Friday, October 2
Boys soccer — SEC tourney: At Woodbury, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — SEC tourney: Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 3
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, October 4
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 5
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, October 6
Boys soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer — SEC Tournament, TBA
Wednesday, October 7
Boys cross country — SEC Meet at St. Croix Bluffs, 2 p.m.
Girls cross country — SEC Meet at St. Croix Bluffs, 5 p.m.
Thursday, October 8
Girls swimming and diving — Roseville at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, October 9
Football — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 10
Volleyball — East Ridge at SAHS, noon
Sunday, October 11
Nothing scheduled
