Friday, October 16
Football — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 17
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 19
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, October 20
Boys soccer — Section 4AA semifinals: NSP at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Section 4AA semis: Wood at SAHS, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, October 22
Boys soccer — Section 4AA finals, TBA
Girls soccer — Section 4AA finals, TBA
Friday, October 23
Football — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
Nothing scheduled
