Friday, October 15
Football — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — At STMA Invitational, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Boys soccer — Section 4AAA semis: At SP Central, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer — Section 4AAA semis: Woodbury at SAHS, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — At STMA Invitational, 8 a.m.
Girls swimming and diving — TT section at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 18
Adapted soccer — At Columbia Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19
Boys soccer — Section 4AAA finals, TBA
Girls soccer — Section 4AAA finals, TBA
Girls swimming and diving — Forest Lake at SMS, 6 p.m.
Boys cross country — SEC Meet at Tanners Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls cross country — SEC Meet at Tanners Brook GC, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 20
Girls swimming and diving — TT State at U of M, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 21
Football — At Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, October 23
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, October 24
Nothing scheduled
