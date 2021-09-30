Friday, October 1

Football — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Boys soccer — New Richmond at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nothing scheduled

Monday, October 4

Volleyball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

Boys soccer — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer — At Irondale, 5 p.m.

Boys cross country — At Chaska Invite (Gale Woods), 3:15 p.m.

Girls cross country — At Chaska Invite (Gale Woods), 3:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Section 4AA tournament, TBA

Wednesday, October 6

Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Adapted soccer — Chan/Chas/PL/Shak at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 7

Boys soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — Woodbury at SMS, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis — Section 4AA tournament, TBA

Friday, October 8

Football — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Boys cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, October 10

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments