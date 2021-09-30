Friday, October 1
Football — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Boys soccer — New Richmond at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Centennial at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nothing scheduled
Monday, October 4
Volleyball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5
Boys soccer — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — At Irondale, 5 p.m.
Boys cross country — At Chaska Invite (Gale Woods), 3:15 p.m.
Girls cross country — At Chaska Invite (Gale Woods), 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — Section 4AA tournament, TBA
Wednesday, October 6
Volleyball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Adapted soccer — Chan/Chas/PL/Shak at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 7
Boys soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Woodbury at SMS, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis — Section 4AA tournament, TBA
Friday, October 8
Football — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Boys cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Girls cross country — At Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, October 10
Nothing scheduled
