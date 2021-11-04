Friday, November 5
Football — Class 6A state playoffs: Wayzata at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 6
Boys cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 9:30 a.m.
Girls cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 10:30 a.m.
Girls swimming and diving — JV SEC Meet at SMS, noon
Girls soccer — Class AAA finals: Centennial at USBS, 8 a.m.
Sunday, November 7
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 8
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 9
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, November 10
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, November 11
Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Football — Class 6A state quarterfinals at Park Center, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Saturday, November 13
Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 14
Nothing scheduled
