Friday, November 5

Football — Class 6A state playoffs: Wayzata at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 6

Boys cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 9:30 a.m.

Girls cross country — State meet at St. Olaf, 10:30 a.m.

Girls swimming and diving — JV SEC Meet at SMS, noon

Girls soccer — Class AAA finals: Centennial at USBS, 8 a.m.

Sunday, November 7

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 8

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 9

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, November 10

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, November 11

Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Football — Class 6A state quarterfinals at Park Center, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, November 13

Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 14

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments