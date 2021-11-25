Friday, November 26
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, November 27
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, November 28
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 29
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 30
Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 1
Girls basketball — At Farmington, 7 p.m.
Nordic skiing — Irondale at Les Bolstad GG, 3:40 p.m.
Thursday, December 2
Girls hockey — Benilde-St. Margaret’s at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Quadrangular at Forest Lake, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics — At East Ridge, 6 p.m.
Friday, December 3
Boys basketball — Blaine at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 4
Girls basketball — STMA at Hopkins LC, 12:45 p.m.
Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, December 5
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.