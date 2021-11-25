Friday, November 26

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, November 27

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, November 28

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 29

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 30

Girls hockey — At Woodbury (Health East SC), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1

Girls basketball — At Farmington, 7 p.m.

Nordic skiing — Irondale at Les Bolstad GG, 3:40 p.m.

Thursday, December 2

Girls hockey — Benilde-St. Margaret’s at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Quadrangular at Forest Lake, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics — At East Ridge, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 3

Boys basketball — Blaine at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 4

Girls basketball — STMA at Hopkins LC, 12:45 p.m.

Girls hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 5

Nothing scheduled

