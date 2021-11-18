Friday, November 19
Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.
Adapted soccer — State tourney: L/B/F at SAHS, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.
Adapted soccer — State tournament at SAHS, TBA
Girls hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, November 21
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 22
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 23
Nothing scheduled
Wednesday, November 24
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, November 25
Nothing scheduled
Friday, November 26
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, November 27
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, November 28
Nothing scheduled
