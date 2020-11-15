Friday, November 13

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, November 14

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, November 15

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 16

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 17

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, November 18

Volleyball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 19

Volleyball — At East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, November 21

Football — Class 6A section semis: Cent/LN at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, noon

Sunday, November 22

Nothing scheduled

