Friday, November 12
Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Girls hockey — Hill-Murray at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 13
Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 14
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 15
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 16
Girls hockey — Minnetonka at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, November 17
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, November 18
Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 19
Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.
Girls hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, November 21
Nothing scheduled
