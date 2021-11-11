Friday, November 12

Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Girls hockey — Hill-Murray at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 13

Girls swimming and diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 14

Nothing scheduled

Monday, November 15

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 16

Girls hockey — Minnetonka at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, November 18

Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Girls swimming and diving — State meet at U of M, 6 p.m.

Girls hockey — Park at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 21

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments