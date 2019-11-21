Friday, November 22
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, November 23
Girls basketball — TOC: Park Center at Hopkins, 5:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Highland), 3 p.m.
Sunday, November 24
Nothing scheduled
Monday, November 25
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 26
Girls basketball — At River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — At Park (Cottage Grove Ice Arena), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 27
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, November 28
Nothing scheduled
Friday, November 29
Girls basketball — Apple Valley at Hamline, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, November 30
Girls basketball — Farmington at Hamline, 8:15 p.m.
Wrestling — At Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, December 1
Nothing scheduled
