Friday, November 29
Girls basketball — Apple Valley at Hamline, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday, November 30
Girls basketball — Farmington at Hamline, 8:15 p.m.
Wrestling — At Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, December 1
Nothing scheduled
Monday, December 2
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, December 3
Girls basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — Cloquet at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.
Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Como Park Golf Course, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, December 4
Nothing scheduled
Thursday, December 5
Boys basketball — At Henry Sibley, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At East Ridge quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Mounds View/Irondale at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Nordic skiing — At Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, December 6
Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 7
Boys hockey — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.
Sunday, December 8
Nothing scheduled
