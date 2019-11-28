Friday, November 29

Girls basketball — Apple Valley at Hamline, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, November 30

Girls basketball — Farmington at Hamline, 8:15 p.m.

Wrestling — At Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 1

Nothing scheduled

Monday, December 2

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, December 3

Girls basketball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — Cloquet at SCVRC, 5:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Como Park Golf Course, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4

Nothing scheduled

Thursday, December 5

Boys basketball — At Henry Sibley, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey — East Ridge at SCVRC, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At East Ridge quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving — SEC Relays at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Mounds View/Irondale at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing — At Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, December 6

Girls basketball — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

Boys hockey — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Roseville at SCVRC, 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 8

Nothing scheduled

