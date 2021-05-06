Friday, May 7

Baseball — At Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Wayzata Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Synchronized swimming — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Softball — At Maple Grove, noon

Girls lacrosse — At Lakeville North, 3 p.m.

Synchro swimming — Section/State figures at Edina, TBA

Sunday, May 9

Nothing scheduled

Monday, May 10

Baseball — Park at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Roseville (Fairview Softball Complex), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Forest Hills Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Stillwater Country Club, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — At Hastings, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Baseball — At Roseville (Northwestern College), 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Mounds Park Academy at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Softball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Les Bolstad GC, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — At Roseville, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Park, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Boys track and field — SEC meet at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC meet at East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Eagle Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Synchronized swimming — At Osseo/MG/PC, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Baseball — Irondale at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Baseball — St. Michael-Albertville at SAHS, 2:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — At St. Paul Harding Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 16

Nothing scheduled

