Friday, May 6

Baseball — At Forest Lake (Schumacher Field), 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Cretin-Derham Hall (Northwestern), 5:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Edina Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field — At Edina Invitational, 3 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Baseball — At Rochester Mayo, 1 p.m.

Softball — Maple Grove at SAHS, noon

Monday, May 9

Baseball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Elk River, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at White Bear Yacht Club, noon

Girls golf — SEC meet at Stillwater Country Club, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis — At East Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Boys track and field — True Team section at Eagan, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — True Team section at Eagan, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At WB Invitational (Oak Glen GC), 1:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Invitational at Keller Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — At Park, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Baseball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Softball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Eagle Valley GC), 3 p.m.

Boys tennis — Mounds View at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Baseball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Mounds View (Rice Creek Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Wayzata dual meet, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Detroit Lakes Invitational (DLCC), 1 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Boys golf — At Detroit Lakes Invitational (DLCC), 8 a.m.

Boys tennis — At St. Paul Harding quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Eden Prairie, 9 a.m.

Synchro swimming — East Section Meet, TBA

