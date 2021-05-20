Friday, May 21

Baseball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Synchro swimming — East Section finals at Richfield, TBA

Sunday, May 23

Nothing scheduled

Monday, May 24

Baseball — Rochester Mayo at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis — Section 4AA team tourney, TBA

Boys golf — Invitational at Oak Glen GC, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Boys tennis — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA

Boys lacrosse — At Wayzata, 7:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Girls track/field — TT State (virtual) at Rosemount, 1:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — Prior Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Boys track/field — TT State (virtual) at Rosemount, 1:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Section 4AA semifinals, TBA

Friday, May 28

Boys tennis — Section 4AA finals, TBA

Saturday, May 29

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, May 30

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments