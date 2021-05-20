Friday, May 21
Baseball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Synchro swimming — East Section finals at Richfield, TBA
Sunday, May 23
Nothing scheduled
Monday, May 24
Baseball — Rochester Mayo at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis — Section 4AA team tourney, TBA
Boys golf — Invitational at Oak Glen GC, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Boys tennis — Section 4AA quarterfinals, TBA
Boys lacrosse — At Wayzata, 7:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — Mahtomedi at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Girls track/field — TT State (virtual) at Rosemount, 1:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Prior Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Boys track/field — TT State (virtual) at Rosemount, 1:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Breck, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Section 4AA semifinals, TBA
Friday, May 28
Boys tennis — Section 4AA finals, TBA
Saturday, May 29
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, May 30
Nothing scheduled
