Friday, May 20

Baseball — At Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — True Team State at SAHS, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field — True Team State at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At Bunker Hills Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 21

Girls golf — At Bunker Hills Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Synchro swimming — East Section Meet at Richfield, 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 22

Nothing scheduled

Monday, May 23

Softball — Section 4AAAA tournament, TBA

Boys golf — SEC Tournament at Troy Burne GC, noon

Boys tennis — Section 4AA semifinals, TBA

Tuesday, May 24

Boys track and field — SEC prelims at Park, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC prelims at Park, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Softball — Section 4AAAA tournament at McKnight, TBA

Girls lacrosse — Forest Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — Invitational at Oak Glen GC, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Softball — Section 4AAAA tournament at McKnight, TBA

Boys track and field — SEC finals at Park, 3:30 p.m.

Girls track and field — SEC finals at Park, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Edina, 5:30 p.m.

Synchro swimming — State meet at U of M, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 27

Baseball — Section 4AAAA tournament, TBA

Synchro swimming — State meet at U of M, 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 28

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, May 29

Nothing scheduled

