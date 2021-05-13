Friday, May 14
Baseball — Irondale at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Park at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Baseball — St. Michael-Albertville at SAHS, 2:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — At St. Paul Harding Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 16
Nothing scheduled
Monday, May 17
Baseball — At Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — At Dellwood Invitational, TBA
Girls golf — SEC meet at Midland Hills CC, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Boys track and field — At SEC triangular (MV), 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — At SEC triangular (MV), 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf — SEC Tournament at Troy Burne GC, noon
Girls lacrosse — Eden Prairie at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Baseball — Mounds View at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Woodbury at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Boys track and field — SEC meet at Irondale, 3:30 p.m.
Girls track and field — SEC meet at Roseville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — SEC Tournament at Oak Glen, 8 a.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — At East Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Synchro swimming — East Section finals at Richfield, TBA
Sunday, May 23
Nothing scheduled
