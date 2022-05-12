Friday, May 13

Baseball — Roseville at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Mounds View (Rice Creek Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — At Wayzata dual meet, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — At Detroit Lakes Invitational (DLCC), 1 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — At Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Woodbury at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Boys golf — At Detroit Lakes Invitational (DLCC), 8 a.m.

Boys tennis — At St. Paul Harding quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls lacrosse — At Eden Prairie, 9 a.m.

Synchro swimming — Section/State figures at Edina, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Baseball — At Irondale, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — At Woodbury (Ojibway Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — SEC meet at Eagle Valley GC, 2 p.m.

Girls golf — SEC meet at Midland Hills CC, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis — At East Ridge (resumed from May 9), TBA

Tuesday, May 17

Nothing scheduled

Wednesday, May 18

Baseball — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — East Ridge at SAHS, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — Last chance meet at SAHS, 3:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis — Section 4AA team quarterfinals, TBA

Thursday, May 19

Softball — At Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At SEC meet (Eagle Valley GC), 3 p.m.

Girls lacrosse — Rosemount at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Baseball — At Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field — True Team State at SAHS, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field — True Team State at SAHS, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — At Bunker Hills Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 21

Girls golf — At Bunker Hills Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Synchro swimming — East Section Meet at Richfield, 9 a.m.

