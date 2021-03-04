Friday, March 5

Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — At Elk River triangular (Blaine), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.

Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling — At Albert Lea triangular (Northfield), 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 8

Boys basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Boys hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 5 p.m.

Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Boys basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.

Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA

Thursday, March 11

Boys hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Section 4AA team tourney at SAHS, 5 p.m.

Girls Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA

Friday, March 12

Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.

Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.

Boys Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA

Saturday, March 13

Boys hockey — At Irondale (NSC Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Sectional at Hastings, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Nothing scheduled

