Friday, March 5
Boys basketball — Roseville at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Roseville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — At Elk River triangular (Blaine), 5 p.m.
Gymnastics — Roseville at SAHS, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Boys hockey — At East Ridge (CG Ice Arena), 5:15 p.m.
Girls hockey — Cretin-Derham Hall at SCVRC, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling — At Albert Lea triangular (Northfield), 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 8
Boys basketball — At White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball — White Bear Lake at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Boys hockey — Forest Lake at SCVRC, 5 p.m.
Girls hockey — Irondale at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Boys basketball — Irondale at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — At Irondale, 7 p.m.
Alpine skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA
Thursday, March 11
Boys hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — Mounds View at SCVRC, 5 p.m.
Wrestling — Section 4AA team tourney at SAHS, 5 p.m.
Girls Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA
Friday, March 12
Boys basketball — At Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Mounds View at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey — At White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA diving at SMS, 6:10 p.m.
Gymnastics — At Forest Lake, 6 p.m.
Boys Nordic skiing — State meet at Giants Ridge, TBA
Saturday, March 13
Boys hockey — At Irondale (NSC Super Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Sectional at Hastings, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming/diving — Section 4AA at SMS, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Nothing scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.