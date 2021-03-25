Friday, March 26
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals: ER at SAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Girls hockey — State quarterfinals: Eastview at Xcel, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics — State meet at Champlin Park HS, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 28
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 29
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, March 30
Girls basketball — Class AAAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Wednesday, March 31
Girls basketball — Class AAAA state quarterfinals, TBA
Thursday, April 1
Girls hockey — State semifinals at Xcel Center, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Nothing scheduled
Saturday, April 3
Girls hockey — State finals at Xcel Center, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
Nothing scheduled
Monday, April 5
Nothing scheduled
