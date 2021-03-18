Friday, March 19
Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA
Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA
Wrestling — Individual state preliminaries at SAHS, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics — Sectional 4AA Meet at White Bear Lake, TBA
Sunday, March 21
Nothing scheduled
Monday, March 22
Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, March 23
Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals, TBA
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals, TBA
Wednesday, March 24
Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA
Thursday, March 25
Wrestling — State tourney at St. Michael-Albertville, 9 a.m.
Friday, March 26
Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA
Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA
Saturday, March 27
Girls hockey — State quarterfinals at Xcel Center, TBA
Gymnastics — State meet at Champlin Park HS, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 28
Nothing scheduled
