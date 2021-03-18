Friday, March 19

Boys swimming and diving — State finals at U of M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Boys hockey — Section 4AA semifinals at higher seed, TBA

Girls hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA

Wrestling — Individual state preliminaries at SAHS, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — Sectional 4AA Meet at White Bear Lake, TBA

Sunday, March 21

Nothing scheduled

Monday, March 22

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, March 23

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals, TBA

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA semifinals, TBA

Wednesday, March 24

Boys hockey — Section 4AA finals at higher seed, TBA

Thursday, March 25

Wrestling — State tourney at St. Michael-Albertville, 9 a.m.

Friday, March 26

Boys basketball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA

Girls basketball — Section 4AAAA finals, TBA

Saturday, March 27

Girls hockey — State quarterfinals at Xcel Center, TBA

Gymnastics — State meet at Champlin Park HS, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 28

Nothing scheduled

